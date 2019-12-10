CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Coastal Bend Border Region Human Trafficking Task Force hosted the STOP the Traffic 5K at Water's Edge Bayfront Park Saturday morning.

Many families gathered to raise awareness of a growing problem within the Coastal Bend area.

The STOP the Traffic 5K provided the community with mentoring, victim services, and also education on the subject of human trafficking.

Every day, thousands of people are trafficked for sex through the state of Texas, according to the FBI. Sadly, only one-percent are identified and rescued.

According to a University of Texas study in January, law enforcement officials estimate that roughly 79,000 children are trafficked through Texas.

For more information on becoming more educated on human trafficking, visit the Texas Coastal Bend Border Region Human Trafficking Task Force's website at https://texascbbrtaskforce.com/

