Hooks lose 3 in a row to Arkansas Travelers Opening Weekend following

Win or lose, Hooks fans showed up for the 5,000 Jeremy Pena Replica Ring giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks v. Arkansas Travelers:

-Off the top, in the first inning Travelers Robbie Tenerowicz drills one to left, homerun Arkansas. That'll set the tone for what's to come.

-Hooks on defense, #10 Quincy Hamilton with the clutch catch. The drop happened after it was called out, so the call stayed.

-In the second inning, Travelers at bat. #19 Tanner Kirwer with the bomb towards left. Kirwer with the two-run homerun.

-The travelers would score two more after that and win game one of the double-headers, 5-0.

-the hooks fell short in game two as well with a 8-9 final to wrap up the series.

Win or lose, thousands of Hooks fans were in attendance for their team and also, to get their hands on a Jeremy Pena Replica World Series ring. 3News caught up with the Hooks and a young fan who said they wouldn't have missed this for the world.

"Very special because last year, when they did the Altuve ring, we were here since 9am all the way till they passed it. Very special," said Gabriel Hernandez, a Corpus Christi Hooks fan from Kingsville.

Hooks management said the rings were picked up quick as soon as the gates opened to fans.

"The Jeremy Pena World Series replica rings, they are nice. I understand why fans were here early. I walked in around 9:45 this morning and we already somebody camping out, sitting in their chair with their blanket just hanging out. Later on, in the afternoon. They had the Astros game on the radio," said Dustin Fishman, the Director of Marketing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Hooks will be back in action on April 11th in Amarillo, and back in town on April 18th.

