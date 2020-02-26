CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opening week of high school baseball season continued on Tuesday night with the Ray Texans facing the Moody Trojans at Cabaniss Field. The Texans started their baseball season with a 4-1 win over the Trojans.

Ray softball also faced Moody next door, the Texans getting the win 3-2. Click the video below for the web-exclusive highlight.

