CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opening week of high school baseball season continued on Tuesday night with the Ray Texans facing the Moody Trojans at Cabaniss Field. The Texans started their baseball season with a 4-1 win over the Trojans.
Ray softball also faced Moody next door, the Texans getting the win 3-2. Click the video below for the web-exclusive highlight.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Murder trial for fatal July stabbing begins Feb. 24
- Fatal wreck on I-37 leaves one person dead after vehicle erupts in flames
- New details released following a 2-year-old girl's death in septic system at Paradise Lagoons RV Park
- Firefighters extinguish SUV engulfed in flames in American Bank Center parking lot