Former Athletic Director Andrew Leon no longer employed with St. John Paul II, Diocese of Corpus Christi confirms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As football season is getting underway in South Texas, the Saint John Paul II Centurions will be without their head coach.
Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Andrew Leon is no longer employed with the school, according to a statement from the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
The statement read in part:
"Effective today, August 2, 2021, Athletic Director, Andrew Leon, is no longer employed at St. John Paul II High School. Under the direction of the school administration, our athletic program will continue to move forward in the best interest of our students."
Officials with the diocese said Marco Hernandez will act as the interim Athletic Director.
On Tuesday, Leon's fiancée, Delilah Pacheco, announced that the League of United Latin American Citizens will be hosting a press conference at 4:15 p.m. with testimonies from students, athletes and parents who are advocating for Leon's reinstatement.
Location: Lulac Cir Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Students from St. JPII also pleaded for Leon's job on Twitter.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
- Recent survey says Corpus Christi is a 'hidden gem' for vacationing
- Artificial reefs in Rockport help improve the oyster recycling program
- Daughter of Hector P. Garcia voices concern over Senate Bill 3 which makes KKK, Civil Rights teachings non-mandatory
- Surge in COVID-19 cases leads to hospital bed shortage in Kleberg County, disaster declaration issued
- Study shows 66% of school-age kids do not have COVID-19 immunity