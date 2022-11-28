Waldron Rd. construction begins Monday with first phase of plan expected to last six weeks

During Phase 1 of the traffic plan, traffic on Waldron Rd. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from SPID to Graham Rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your daily commute takes you down Waldron Rd. in Flour Bluff, you may want to give yourself extra time or find another route for the next few months.

Construction on Waldron Rd., from S. Padre Island Dr. to Purdue Rd., starts Monday, Nov. 28. During Phase 1 of the traffic plan, traffic on Waldron Rd. will be reduced to one lane in each direction to Graham Rd. Temporary intersection closures will be put in place at Compton and Graham Rds.

There will be additional intersection closures as construction progresses south.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Phase 1 of the project is anticipated to last six weeks, weather permitting, according to a press release from the city.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted detour signs.

