Hanna's rain remains biggest threat to virus hot spot Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — (AP) — South Texas is bracing for flooding after Hurricane Hanna roared ashore from the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm, bringing winds, rain and storm surge to a part of the country coping with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The National Hurricane Center says the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic cyclone season made landfall twice Saturday afternoon within the span of a little over an hour.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flooding from heavy rainfall.

Many parts of Texas, including areas near where Hanna came ashore, have been dealing with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

