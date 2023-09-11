Lil Wayne bringing tour to Corpus Christi

Tickets for the "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" will go on sale Friday, September 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lil Wayne is coming back to Corpus Christi!

The rapper is bringing his "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, featuring YellaBeezy214, to the American Bank Center on Nov. 17. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15. Fans can access pre-sale tickets with the American Bank Center on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, September 14 at 10pm with code LOLLIPOP.

VIP packages will be available.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Lil Wayne is coming to American Bank Center Arena on Friday, November 17th with special guest YellaBeezy214! Tickets on sale this Friday, September 15th at 10am. Posted by American Bank Center on Monday, September 11, 2023

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwyane Michael Carter Jr., best known for songs like "A Milli" and "Got Money," will perform in Hidalgo the day after his Corpus Christi stop. The rapper was last in Corpus Christi in 2016 for his "The Dedication" tour.

