Coastal Bend Food Bank holding emergency food distribution

The event will take place Monday at the Greyhound Racetrack.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be holding an emergency food distribution on Monday, Jan. 31st from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The event is taking place at 5302 Leopard Street at the Greyhound Racetrack.

They ask that you stay in your vehicle, make sure your trunk is empty and open, and stay off your phone while in line.

As always, pre-registration is required. Click here to register. You can also scan the following QR code:

