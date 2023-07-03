First ever Dog Days of Summer celebration for Kingsville

Four-legged friends joined in on the 4th of July fun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Owners and their dogs showed up under the Maggie Salinas pavilion in Kingsville to participate in the first ever Dog Days of Summer event.

This event was just one part of The City of Kingsville's series of Fourth of July festivities.

The event started with dogs of all sizes registering for a dog dash. Separated by size, each dogs raced to meet their owner at the finish line.

Kids also showed up to enjoy free snacks, face painting, a water balloon toss, and even a hula hooping contest.

Kleberg county's animal rescue also showed up to celebrate. They set up shop in the city's 1904 Train Depot where they brought sets of puppies and kittens that were up for adoption.

The City of Kingsville and the Naval Air Station actually share a birthday with America. Kingsville will be turning 119 years old this Independence day.

"We're a very patriotic community and so it's kind of perfect that out birthday is the Fourth of July," Director of Tourism Services Janine Reyes said. "We're proud to be Kingsville. We're proud to be Americans, and we're proud of our Naval Air Station Kingsville as well."

