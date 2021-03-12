Two Coastal Bend children collecting toys, clothing for those less fortunate

8-year-old Vivien Hill and 7-year-old Reece Davis teamed up with Mission 911 to see what they can do for others in the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two coastal bend kids are using the holiday season to give back in a special way. They are working with Mission 911 Founder Tony Reyes to help get toys and clothes to those less fortunate.

"For them to think of others, it just warms my heart, you know,” Reyes said. “Here's two little kids that probably wake up every morning with their mom and dad and they're thinking of others and that means a lot."

"Just seeing so many kids like, anywhere sad, don't have any toys, just makes me feel like I want to help them out because that just feels like a right thing to do," 8-year-old Vivien Hill said.

These two kids have one goal: helping those less fortunate this holiday season.

For Vivien, she sees the effects.

"I've loved how much toys I've donated to so many kids and I just like how I put a smile up on their face,” she said.

Reyes started Mission 911 with the goal of filling the gap poverty creates. The ‘clothing closet’ is open to the public on Tuesdays and Fridays and is one way to fill that gap.

"Not only will they pick up coats, but maybe they need fresh clothes or a fresh shirt,” Reyes said. “It makes you feel good when you dress up, or your nice clean clothes, you know? And it helps your self-esteem. So, that's where we are with the clothing closet, to kelp others' esteem."

As for Reece, his help donating inspired a new goal for when he grows up.

"(I want) to set up a place where people come to volunteer,” he said.

35 people come to the closet on average when it's open. Mission 911 also holds silent auctions - ran by Reece's mother, Crystal - to give people a chance to win some fun opportunities; like golfing with 3News' Alan Holt at Lazano Golf Center.

"This is another way to help individuals who are struggling during the Christmas season,” Reyes said. “And hopefully, they'll appreciate what is given to them and they'll share that to others, too."

With the holiday season in full swing, these two little kids affecting it in a big way. And this is just the start of what they plan to do.

