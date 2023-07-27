More than 40 law enforcement agencies looking to hire at job fair Thursday

The All Law Enforcement Job Fair will be at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have ever dreamed of a job in law enforcement or are an experienced officer looking for your next job, this job fair is for you.

The All Law Enforcement Job Fair will be at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have more than 40 federal, state, county and local agencies looking to hire.

Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. with the Refugio Police Department said in recent years, they have seen about a 90 percent decrease in applicants.

"There is a major challenge out there to get law enforcement people out on the streets, especially just getting applicants," Diaz said. "Obviously, there's been so many things happening in our state and nationwide, and some of those things are unfortunately on a negative end, and police and law enforcement in general has just gotten a negative stigma all the way around."

Diaz said "a bad apple can ruin a whole tree," but wants potential applicants to know a majority of officers only want to help.

"It's all about doing the right thing," Diaz said. "If you ever desired or ever wondered about law enforcement, right now is the time," Diaz said.

Agencies will have recruiters on site to speak with applicants.

"It's all for the betterment of every single community that will be represented here," Diaz said. "It's all for the better cause."

