The growing concern in Brooks County with human smuggling

Deputies have been in chases nearly every day and in some cases, multiple times a day.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Just a few days ago, eight immigrants were killed in a police chase in Del Rio. Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in California after an SUV loaded down with immigrants struck a tractor trailer.

Brooks County is another hotspot where human smugglers continue to try to illegally bring immigrants into the country and past the watchful eyes of lawmen there.

Officials said on some days, there are a half dozen of those potentially deadly chases happening. This high speed pursuit in Brooks County is coming to an end.

Within a few minutes, Border Patrol and other lawmen join Brooks County deputies are in the search for those trying to get into the country illegally, along with the coyote who was hired to do the job.

"I think maybe there was five pursuits that occurred in one day here in Brooks County," Sheriff Martinez said.



Martinez added that the human smuggling business has been going strong lately which means his deputies have had to rely on a lot of help to catch those smugglers who try and quietly move up and down backroads.

They then wait for 12 to 15 immigrants to jump in and take off for all points north.

"We are still working with one or two guys that’s constantly out there, of course, the force multiplier is we use the police department and use border patrol also for assistance and the surrounding counties," Sheriff Martinez said.



We spoke with State Senator Chuy Hinojosa who represents Brooks County and here’s what he’s prepared to do.

"I will communicate with Governor Abbott and make him aware of what’s happening," Hinojosa said. "I think he already knows but also the DPS Director Steve McGraw to see if we can move and provide some assistance to the Sheriff from Brooks County.”





For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.