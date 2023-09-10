New trial date set for accused accomplice Sandra Vasquez in 2016 Breanna Wood murder case

Vasquez's new trial date is set for Jan. 16, 2024, with a pre-trial hearing Oct. 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new trial date is set for Sandra Vasquez, an accused accomplice of Joseph Tejeda, in the 2016 murder of Tejeda's ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood. She currently faces capital murder charges.

Vasquez's new trial date is set for Jan. 16, 2024 and is expected to last for three weeks. There will also be another pre-trial hearing Oct. 30.

Vasquez's co-defendant Tejeda plead guilty murder charges in August and was sentenced to a concurrent total of 65 years in prison for murder, burglary and assault on a public officer.

Tejeda was recently transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after tenure as the Nueces County Jail's longest-serving inmate.

