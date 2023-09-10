New trial date set for accused accomplice Sandra Vasquez in 2016 Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new trial date is set for Sandra Vasquez, an accused accomplice of Joseph Tejeda, in the 2016 murder of Tejeda's ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood. She currently faces capital murder charges.
Vasquez's new trial date is set for Jan. 16, 2024 and is expected to last for three weeks. There will also be another pre-trial hearing Oct. 30.
Vasquez's co-defendant Tejeda plead guilty murder charges in August and was sentenced to a concurrent total of 65 years in prison for murder, burglary and assault on a public officer.
Tejeda was recently transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after tenure as the Nueces County Jail's longest-serving inmate.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Uber now allows teen accounts in South Texas for rides, food delivery
- Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.
- Rockin' K Farms celebrates 10 years of fall festivities
- Corpus Christi restaurant 3rd best place to eat in Texas, Yelp says
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.