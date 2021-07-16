Two suspects wanted in Corpus Christi for sexual abuse of a child

35-year-old Damon Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez are both wanted with a bond set at $200,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are hoping the public can help locate two people wanted for alleged crimes against a child.

35-year-old Damon Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez are both wanted for a charge of sexual abuse of a child.

Each have a bond that's already been set at $200,000. However, they have yet to be arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about these two suspects to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (361) 886-2600.

