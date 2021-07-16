Two suspects wanted in Corpus Christi for sexual abuse of a child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are hoping the public can help locate two people wanted for alleged crimes against a child.
35-year-old Damon Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez are both wanted for a charge of sexual abuse of a child.
Each have a bond that's already been set at $200,000. However, they have yet to be arrested.
Police are asking anyone with information about these two suspects to call 911 or the non-emergency number at (361) 886-2600.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings released at Padre Island National Seashore
- Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' is back by popular demand
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.