Burglar breaks into safe at Taqueria Jalisco's in Flour Bluff

Police say the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A burglary at the Taqueria Jalisco's in Flour Bluff happened just after midnight on New Year's Day.

The owner said the person broke in through the drive-thru window around 12:38 a.m. Surveillance footage shows him entering the restaurant with some tools in his hand which allowed him to pass through the main office's digital door lock and cut through the restaurant's safe.

The description of the burglar is a male in his late 20s, early 40s, wearing grey sweatpants, a green sweater and a baseball cap. If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, call CCPD at (361) 886-2600.

