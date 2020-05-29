The school year is coming to a close for districts around the Coastal Bend and that's giving faculty and administrators a chance to reflect on how they handled this year's unexpected events.

The Superintendent of the Robstown ISD, Jose Moreno, said he's proud of the district's response. They were able to step up a variety of digital instruction platforms as well as serve over 27,000 meals to children.

Over the span of two months, Moreno said they are already thinking about what the next school year will look like. He said there is a Plan A and a Plan B.

"Plan A will be a regular start date, but obviously we would have to implement any type of CDC regulations as far as social distancing," Moreno said. "Plan B, we will have to go back to our distance learning program with online instruction."

By the way, the Robstown ISD will be hosting a kindergarten drive-thru graduation tomorrow and their high school graduation on June 5.

