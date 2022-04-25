St. Pius X annual golf classic set to be in full swing Monday morning

The annual fundraiser classic helps with students tuition and funds special projects. Here's how you can participate!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get out your golf clubs! The St. Pius X Catholic School's 19th annual golf classic will be in full swing Monday morning.

The golf classic is an annual fundraiser for the school and because of the pandemic's impacts on schools including St. Pius, fundraisers this year are more important than ever.

“Private schools, we don’t get federal funding like public schools do so that’s one reason why we do hold fundraiser such as this,” said Principal Beth Hinojosa.

The money raised from this year’s classic goes towards helping with students’ tuition and special projects. This year’s special project is fixing up the playground area.

“We’re trying to replace our playground with a rubber surface so we’re using some of the funds to do that,” said Hinojosa.

Principal Hinojosa says this tradition doesn't just bring the school together, but the community as well. Sixth grade students will be assisting at the classic as student ambassadors. Two students say this is something they’ve been looking forward to.

“Hanging out helping out and everything making people happy,” said student Lailah Ramsey.

“Get to help a lot of people and there’s also food,” said Student Bella Solis.

Principal Hinojosa says her goal as principal this year is to double their profit this year at the golf classic from $40k to $80k.

There’s still time to register for the classic and even take a look at the silent auction. For more information, click here.