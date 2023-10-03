Empowering Coastal Bend youths to participate in higher education

Education to Employment Partners is seeking out 4 individuals who are considered Opportunity Youth to participate in the E2E Youth Leadership Council.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Education to Employment Partners is seeking out 4 individuals who are considered Opportunity Youth to participate in the E2E Youth Leadership Council. The Youth Leadership Council’s goal is to empower youths to participate in higher education or reengage in the local workforce.

Participants in the Youth Leadership Council must be 16-24 years old, commit themselves to participate in all meetings and activities, and have previously lived experience as an opportunity youth. Some of the qualifications for being an Opportunity Youth is anyone who was once a parenting youth, justice involved, stopped out of college or high school, first generation college

student, immigrant, or disabled.

Participants in the E2E Youth Leadership Council will serve as a youth voice and provide recommendations to the core team for the Reengaging Opportunity Youth in the South (ROYS) initiative.

Participation will include a minimum of one monthly meeting from January to July, for which participants will be rewarded with a stipend for each meeting attended. To join the E2E Youth Leadership Council, email Annie Dhakal at adhakal@coastalcompass.org or call 361-906-0703.

