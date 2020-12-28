New COVID-19 color-coded risk chart is just about ready to be rolled out, County Judge says

The purpose is to help people better understand the risk that the coronavirus presents on a daily basis.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A new color-coded system similar to one that’s being used in Austin since May is coming to the Coastal Bend. The chart uses different colors for different threat levels of COVID-19.

Green, yellow, orange and red are the colors set out to be used on our graph with green being relatively safe and red meaning highly dangerous.

The covered color graph will be using daily hospital numbers to help warn people of how bad things are.

"One of the things we did this morning was try to get every hospital to report the most similar of ways so the computer can recognize it correctly," Canales said.

"So where are we, we are very, very close. I think it’s very good timing. If we listen to our national experts, our national experts say there are dark days ahead for our country.”



The hospitalization rate will be one of the main driving factors on whether a particular day is green or red. Right now, Nueces County is just ensuring that his computer program is interpreting the information from the hospitals correctly.

