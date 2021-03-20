San Patricio County is trying to maximize vaccine distributions to more residents

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — According to San Patricio Health Authority Dr. James Mobley, Friday's vaccine clinic was open on a first come, first served basis with the only requirement being 18 years or older as a way to maximum vaccinations.



"It was basically a spot decision made by me yesterday," Dr. Mobley said. "We had received a lot more vaccine than we expected and we have to use it within seven days. We can’t store it."



Dr. Mobley said the National Guard was at the San Patricio Fairgrounds Friday to help administer 400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. These doses are separate from the county’s.



"For the County -- that’s what we will be doing is to give to anyone who wants it," Dr. Mobley said. "The way we get rid of the mask is to get the vaccine. We really need to get the vaccine to as many as possible."



18-year-old Marie Bueno-Villa is a senior at Calallen High School; she said she wanted to take this opportunity to get vaccinated to protect her family who are immune compromised as she prepares to leave for college this summer.



"I will be going to Texas State and it's a big campus with a lot of people," Bueno-Villa said. "I feel like if I get the vaccine, it would be easier so that way I wouldn’t get COVID from anyone else."



According to Dr. Mobley, the County will continue to keep the eligibility at future clinics held in San Pat to anyone over 18 as long as restrictions don’t tighten up again.



"I’ve consulted with Judge Krebs our County Judge and we agree at this point we need to keep it this way because it’s so important to get it to as many people as possible" said Dr. Mobley.