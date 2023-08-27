AEP power outages near Ennis Joslin Road leave 3,600 without power

Power is expected to be restored between 6 and 8 this evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has received several calls and emails about power outages across the city this afternoon.

AEP has told us it is due to a transmission related outage. At this time it is not known what caused it.

Many of these outages are near TAMU-CC and Ennis Joslin Road. The outages impacted around 3,600 AEP customers.

Crews are working to re-store power.

