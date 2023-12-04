Alice officer involved in car accident after reportedly responding to high-priority call

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Alice officer had to be taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
The accident happened near West Third Street and Peter Street.
Alice P.D. Sgt. Daniel Elizondo said the officer was on his way to a high-priority call when a white pick up truck turned in front of the unit.
The officer's unit did not have the lights and sirens on when traveling. The investigation is still ongoing.
