Alice officer involved in car accident after reportedly responding to high-priority call

The officer's unit did not have the lights and sirens on when traveling.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Alice officer had to be taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. 

The accident happened near West Third Street and Peter Street. 

Alice P.D. Sgt. Daniel Elizondo said the officer was on his way to a high-priority call when a white pick up truck turned in front of the unit. 

The officer's unit did not have the lights and sirens on when traveling. The investigation is still ongoing.

