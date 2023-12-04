Coastal Bend Community Foundation awards $400K to area non-profits

3NEWS spoke with organization leaders who said the Coastal Bend Community Foundation's support is a blessing to them and everyone that they serve.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Community Foundation is continuing their efforts to help families in our area by funding organizations that are vital to our community.

The foundation hosted a check presentation Wednesday, awarding $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi and over $350,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

3NEWS spoke with organization leaders who said the Coastal Bend Community Foundation's support is a blessing to them and everyone that they serve.

"We cannot function without the assistance of our agencies," said Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hansen." They're in 11 counties, they're in the families neighborhoods, so families don't have to come to the food bank, they can go in their own neighborhood to receive food."

