x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Coastal Bend Community Foundation awards $400K to area non-profits

3NEWS spoke with organization leaders who said the Coastal Bend Community Foundation's support is a blessing to them and everyone that they serve.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Community Foundation is continuing their efforts to help families in our area by funding organizations that are vital to our community.

The foundation hosted a check presentation Wednesday, awarding $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi and over $350,000 to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. 

3NEWS spoke with organization leaders who said the Coastal Bend Community Foundation's support is a blessing to them and everyone that they serve.

"We cannot function without the assistance of our agencies," said Coastal Bend Food Bank Executive Director Bea Hansen." They're in 11 counties, they're in the families neighborhoods, so families don't have to come to the food bank, they can go in their own neighborhood to receive food."

If you're interested in helping these organizations, click here.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out