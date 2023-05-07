x
BBQ benefit held for motorcyclist killed in crash

Colunga lost his life in a crash off of Ennis Joslin and Alameda on the 4th of July.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A barbeque benefit was held for Marcos Colunga, who lost his life in a crash off of Ennis Joslin and Alameda on the 4th of July.

The crash happened when a car turned in front of Marco's motorcycle causing him to crash into it.

Colunga's family said that while they have received a lot of support, they are still missing some to properly lay him to rest.

However, they explained how much the support means during this difficult time. "It's good to celebrate life as long as the community comes together it's real good," Luis Trevino, Marcos's stepfather said.

We are sending our condolences to the family of Marcos Colunga.

