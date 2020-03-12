Beeville 'Holly Jolly Christmas Parade' canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers say the event will be bigger and better in 2021.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its "Holly Jolly Christmas Parade" has been canceled.

Organizers say the event has been canceled in order to protect the safety of the community.

The parade will be back in 2021, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

