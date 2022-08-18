Some South Texas counties lift burn bans after significant rainfall

Bee and San Patricio Counties have lifted their burn bans, but one is just temporary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County lifted their burn ban Wednesday after heavy rains saturated the area during a tropical disturbance last weekend.

Editor's Note: The above video is from a related report on the tropical disturbance from last weekend.

The ban was lifted on Wednesday by Bee County Judge Morrill.

San Patricio County also lifted their burn ban, but only for the next two weeks until they can re-evaluate the situation, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The drought monitor released Thursday showed significant improvements after the recent rainfall.

Many areas that experienced a soaking earlier this week dropped two levels on the drought monitor. Most of Corpus Christi is still in severe drought while much of Nueces County fell into the moderate category. Portions of Kleberg, Kenedy, Brooks, Duval, and Jim Wells County are now abnormally dry.

Big improvements on the drought monitor this week. Compare the map from Aug. 11 to the map released today to see how... Posted by KIII 3 News on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Several other Coastal Bend counties are still under burn bans. Check your county's website before safely burning anything outdoors, and never leave a fire unattended.

