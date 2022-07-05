CCFD warn residents to keep heat advisories, burn bans in mind over the summer

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says that fire danger is still at an all time high.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With high heat advisories carrying into the weekend, and firework bans in effect, local fire crews have been busy the past couple of days.

Emergency Services District #2 responded to a grass fire that was caused by fireworks at Starry Road and Yorktown Boulevard.

ESD #2 officials said the fire was out in 30 minutes and no injuries were reported.

"We think that it was a light year in comparison to years in the past. I'm happy to say that there were no structure fires as of now that were caused by fireworks," said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha. "We did get eight calls of service. A variety of different types. A majority of them were brush fires. In other words, fires caused by fireworks, caught some brush on fire. Firefighters were able to get to the scene in a timely manner and get the fires out."

Rocha did tell 3NEWS the siding on one home was scorched by fireworks, but only minor damage was sustained. He adds that fire danger still remains high.

"It's still dry out there. If the humidity drops any, that will add to the complexity of the situation," Rocha said.

