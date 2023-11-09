CCISD votes to join lawsuit against Texas Education Agency grading changes

The petition was first started by Kingsville ISD and has gained support from several other districts throughout the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has now joined a lawsuit against proposed changes to the way the Texas Education Agency rates school districts.

The petition was first started by Kingsville ISD.

There are a growing number of school districts across the state that now part of the fight. During Monday's district board meeting, all members voted unanimously to join the lawsuit, something CCISD Board of Trustees President Don Clark said members deliberated and wanted to let students and teachers know they have their back.

"We are upset about what's going on and we're going to do everything we can to make sure that hard work is recognized, every day, every month, every year... no matter what comes down from Austin," he said.

School districts who have joined the lawsuit said there was a lack of transparency with the way the new school ratings were calculated during the middle of the school year, putting them at a disadvantage.

A hearing date has been set before a Travis County Judge this month ahead of the expected release of those ratings.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!