CCISD will require students to have clear backpacks for 2023-24 school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be requiring students to have clear backpacks for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
School board members voted unamisolusly at this week's board of trustees meeting to allocate over $247,000 in support of policy to allow clear backpacks -- applying to schools district wide.
Those funds will be used to establish an inventory of clear backpacks to provide to the students.
District officials said this is a way to prevent students from bringing weapons to campus, vape materials and things that should not be brought to school.
The 2023 school year will begin Wednesday Aug. 9.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.