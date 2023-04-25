CCISD will require students to have clear backpacks for 2023-24 school year

District officials said this is a way to prevent students from bringing weapons to campus, vape materials and things that should not be brought to school.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be requiring students to have clear backpacks for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

School board members voted unamisolusly at this week's board of trustees meeting to allocate over $247,000 in support of policy to allow clear backpacks -- applying to schools district wide.

Those funds will be used to establish an inventory of clear backpacks to provide to the students.

District officials said this is a way to prevent students from bringing weapons to campus, vape materials and things that should not be brought to school.

The 2023 school year will begin Wednesday Aug. 9.

