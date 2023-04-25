x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

CCISD will require students to have clear backpacks for 2023-24 school year

District officials said this is a way to prevent students from bringing weapons to campus, vape materials and things that should not be brought to school.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District will be requiring students to have clear backpacks for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. 

School board members voted unamisolusly at this week's board of trustees meeting to allocate over $247,000 in support of policy to allow clear backpacks -- applying to schools district wide.    

Those funds will be used to establish an inventory of clear backpacks to provide to the students. 

District officials said this is a way to prevent students from bringing weapons to campus, vape materials and things that should not be brought to school.

The 2023 school year will begin Wednesday Aug. 9.

    

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out