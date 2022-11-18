CCPD provides roadway safety tips as holiday season gears up

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that he wants residents to do all they can to make it safely to their destinations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend marks one of the busiest travel times of the year, as many are getting an early start to their Thanksgiving break.

With inclement weather in town, motorists could see potential dangers as they begin their commutes.

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that no matter what time of year it is, residents should always proceed with caution behind the wheel.

"First thing I would suggest is slow down," he said.

Pena said that sharing the road with other cars means more than just letting them merge. He adds that using all of your vehicles safety features can help prevent hazardous situations.

"If your vehicle does not have daylight running lights, put on your headlights so other vehicles can be aware of you," he said.

The procedures that motorists often take for granted can play a crucial part in keeping roads safe during the holidays.

"Cause it may not be you whose driving erratically. You may see a vehicle in your rear-view mirror that's coming up quickly, or changing lanes fast," he said.

Pena said that he wants residents to do all they can to make it safely to their destinations.

"The Corpus Christi Police Department wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving and to be safe," he said.

