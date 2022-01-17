CCPD requests the public's help in solving several homicide cases that happened over the weekend

All three of the shootings resulting with violence, that began Friday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last weekend proved to be very busy for Corpus Christi Police Department homicide detectives.

Three separate murders took place over the span of three days, all of which police still need help in solving. All three of the shootings resulting with violence, that began Friday morning.

The string of shootings in our area began on Friday along Campbell Street behind Driscoll Children's Hospital. According to police one man was killed in the attack just before 7 a.m. Neighbors in the area said they were awoken to multiple gunshots in a row.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Detectives are still investigating and have combed through surveillance footage in the area, but so far, have no leads in the case.

On Saturday morning a 38-year-old man was found dead near the intersection of Gollihar Road and Bernadino Street.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows a light colored car turning south onto Prescott Street. Detectives in this case are now trying to speak with the driver.

Investigators are still searching for leads in a fatal shooting off of Rodd Field Road. Witnesses there reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area where a 28-year-old man was found at an apartment complex. He later died at an area hospital.

Police said they believe the suspects were in a black four door vehicle with tinted windows. The car was also missing a hubcap on the drivers rear side. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving north on Rodd Field.

Residents are encouraged to report any information regarding these three cases to 361-886-2600, and also have the option to remain anonymous.

