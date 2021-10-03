CCPD: Spring Break 2021 has been quiet so far

Spring Break 2021 is underway and the Corpus Christi Police Department says it's been quiet so far.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break 2021 is underway and according to the Corpus Christi Police Department, spring break in the Coastal Bend has been a quiet one so far.

Many factors could be the weather, and COVID-19 affecting college schedules.

Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD says although they can’t anticipate the crowd size, they still have additional enforcement including their traffic safety section, and uniform patrol officers patrolling the beach leading up to the busy weekend ahead.

“We will have additional driving while intoxicated enforcements and we do have a phlebotomist at the city detention center so if you were stopped and were under the influence, we could do a blood draw,” said Lt. Michael Pena.

Lt. Pena says their operational period began on March 5 and will continue through March 14.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.