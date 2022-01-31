Celebrating Black History Month in the Coastal Bend

There are many events that will be taking place all month long. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black History Month kicks off Tuesday, February 1. It is a month-long celebration honoring the contributions made by Black Americans in our country. There are many events that will be taking place all month long that you can be part of here in the Coastal Bend.

The NAACP has several events planned this month. The first event will be a town hall at the Museum of Science and History. It will take place on February 24 at 6:00 p.m. It is free and open to everyone.

"It is going to give some powerful information on individuals like H Boyd Hall, Elliot Grant. Harold T Branch, and some living African Americans here and individuals in our community former mayors who contributed to the growth and development of our black citizens in Corpus," said NAACP President Jeremy Coleman.

On February 25 the NAACP will be hosting the H. Boyd Hall Black Tie Diamond Ball at the Corpus Christi Country Club. The event is in honor of H. Boyd Hall and his accomplishments as a local civil rights leader and the first NAACP president.

Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education also known as TABPHE is a post-secondary group that works with college students, but this year they will be working more with k through 12 students. The organization will be at West Oso High School on February 3.

"We want to make sure that the legacy and those things that African Americans founded and built for our country is still being told especially to our youth in light of legislation deleting stuff from the textbooks," said TABPHE treasurer Tina Butler.

Butler says they want to make sure to continue to share those stories so that our future leaders are aware of the foundation that African Americans brought to this country

TABPHE is working to bring awareness to women’s heart health. The official go red for women day is on February 4, but they will be observing their go red for women heart health campaign on February 6 and are asking the community to join in and wear red.

"The go red for women campaign because heart health is definitely important. It is the number one killer for African American and Hispanic females so that's why we will continue to work on that initiative," said Butler.

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi also has several events happening throughout the month. Click here for the full schedule.

