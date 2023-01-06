City of Corpus Christi launches new recycling app

Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Solid Waste Paul Bass said the new app will be helpful in communicating when they are collecting post storm debris.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mobile app from the City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Department will make garbage, recycling, brush and bulky collection schedules much easier.

'CC Recycles' is free and available in English and Spanish.

Those who download the app are able to sign up for weekly collection reminders and notify the city of problems with collection service or report broken carts.

Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Solid Waste Paul Bass said the new app will be helpful in communicating when they are collecting post storm debris.

"This will be a mechanism for us to target areas of the city," he said. "Let them know where we are in our debris collections schedule, so they can track us a little better on what we'll be doing."

Bass said that the app can show residents how to properly dispose of specific waste or products.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!