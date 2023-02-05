City of Mathis celebrate groundbreaking of $5M facility

3NEWS was told that the Mathis City Council have invested $30 million in capital improvement projects around the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Mathis celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony that took place just south of town along Interstate 37, for a huge project being built by a Florida company.

Randall Moore with Anderson Columbia Co., Inc. told 3NEWS that the facility will lead to even more economic development for Mathis and it's 4,800 residents.

"Long term, I envision our facility opening up this corridor to rail, serve property for commercial and industrial development. Our facility will probably have about a half a dozen jobs starting out, which could grow over time," he said.

The Florida-based company provides raw materials for road and building construction projects. The company has several aggregate material yards in other parts of the state.

Moore told 3NEWS that he believes the $5 billion project is going to take about 12 months to complete.

"We’ll have a large loop as we come off the rail. Over there we will have a loop to bring in unit transit material,” he said.

Mathis City Manager Mike Barrera said that the 200 acre site won’t exactly be creating a lot of jobs, but may help to attract more companies to this area.

"We believe the economic activity that it’s going to spur with all of the traffic coming in and out of the air, all the trucks, we think it’s going to be a good thing for starting some stuff here to get it going here in Mathis," he said. "You know it’s industrial, but it should bring the commercial activity we’re looking for as well.”

3NEWS was told that the Mathis City Council has invested $30 million in capital improvement projects around the city. Barrera said that Mathis should be ready to provide the infrastructure that any new companies need who want to call Mathis home.

