Study says Hispanic women see larger increases in uterine cancer, Corpus Christi doctors give context

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rates of uterine cancer for Hispanic women have seen a staggering increase, said the latest study by Gynecologic Oncology.
In 2018, a study from the journal said that Hispanic women ages 35-39 had the highest incidence of uterine cancer among young reproductive-age women at 13.9 (per 100,000), a rate which was 49 percent higher than white women (9.3 per 100,000).
"This is a time that I'm more focused on having kids and general health issues," she said.
Chief Medical Officer at Amistad Community Health Center Dr. Nelly Garcia Blow said that uterine cancer doesn't have the same preventative resources as other forms of cancer.
"We don't have screening the way we do with other cancers," she said.
Dr. Christine Canterbury, with Corpus Christi Medical Center said that uterine cancer does have clear indicators that women should look out for.
"The main things we see in women with uterine cancer are irregular bleeding," she said.
Canterbury told 3NEWS that lifestyle habits could play a role, but more data needs to be provided before coming to that conclusion.
"We know we have increasing obesity rates in the United States, as well as diabetes can be a risk factor and the Hispanic population does have higher risks of diabetes, a high prevalence of diabetes. But they did say they didn't think they could attribute all of that to those risk factors," she said.
