Early voting: Here's a recap of which Coastal Bend voters are showing up to the polls

Through Monday, about eight percent of the nearly 5,800 registered voters in San Patricio County had already registered their preference.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is the final day of early voting for the May 6. election and some of the items on ballots in our area have already generated a lot of interest.

In many Coastal Bend communities, voters are looking at either who will run their city government, who will run their school district, and whether to give a thumbs up to school bond proposals.

In some places, they are doing all three.

San Patricio County Elections Administrator Pamela Hill told 3NEWS that as far as early voting is concerned, they would like to see at least 10 percent of registered voters show up ahead of election day.

Through Monday, that is exactly what has happened in the Gregory-Portland area.

Not only are there several city council spots up for grabs in Portland, but voters are also electing school board members for GP-ISD and deciding on a $175,800,000 school bond.

A similar proposal failed to pass last November.

In Odem, 11 percent have turned out so far for early voting, where the office of mayor and all five alderman spots could be occupied by new people.

The Odem-Edroy Independent School District is also looking to pass a $15,800,000 school bond.

But one of the big winners in early voting so far has been Bishop, where 16 percent of the registered voters have already made it to the polls. At stake there are spots for mayor and all five council members, as well as four school board trustees.

One other race that has received lots of attention on social media, is the race for Mayor in Aransas Pass. It is one of several items voters will decide on. Through Monday, about eight percent of the nearly 5,800 registered voters there had already registered their preference.

