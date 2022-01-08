City of Portland celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland encourages residents to show support for law enforcement officers this Sunday, January 9, 2022, for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.).
Law enforcement officers selflessly serve to defend and protect their communities, day in and day out, sacrificing their safety for ours. The City of Portland is eternally grateful for the law enforcement officers who make our city a safe place to live and work!
Let us all show our appreciation for law enforcement this Sunday! Some ideas to show your appreciation include:
- Wearing blue clothing
- Shining blue lights from your home
- Making cards for a local department
- Flying a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, motorcycle or anywhere a ribbon can be tied
- Sharing a positive story on involving law enforcement on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay
- Most importantly, if you see a law enforcement officer, thank them for their service
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for the communities they serve and protect, and to spread encouragement and respect to these dedicated men and women.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Images obtained from Woodsboro hate crime video give details into what happened
- CCISD reports low attendance rates, COVID-19 to blame
- 3 cases COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Nueces County
- Texas Parks and Wildlife seek to protect endangered trout with new fishing regulations
- Longstanding Corpus Christi radio station host passes away at 59
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.