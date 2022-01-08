City of Portland celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Established in 2015, this national commemoration of officers takes place every Jan. 9th to give back to these public servants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Portland encourages residents to show support for law enforcement officers this Sunday, January 9, 2022, for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.).

Law enforcement officers selflessly serve to defend and protect their communities, day in and day out, sacrificing their safety for ours. The City of Portland is eternally grateful for the law enforcement officers who make our city a safe place to live and work!

Let us all show our appreciation for law enforcement this Sunday! Some ideas to show your appreciation include:

Wearing blue clothing

Shining blue lights from your home

Making cards for a local department

Flying a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, motorcycle or anywhere a ribbon can be tied

Sharing a positive story on involving law enforcement on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay

Most importantly, if you see a law enforcement officer, thank them for their service

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was founded in 2015 to thank officers across the country for all the daily sacrifices they make for the communities they serve and protect, and to spread encouragement and respect to these dedicated men and women.

