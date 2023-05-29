Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery plans for future growth

Cemetery officials said the the next 4,000 burials will be done by putting in pre-placed and stacked crypts in the ground.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family, friends and several city and county officials spent the afternoon honoring military service members this Memorial Day at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

3NEWS found Janie Abrego and Peggy White at the cemetery, sitting in front of White's husband's headstone. John White died back in 2019.

"Memorial Day is a special day for us, and we come out here to visit him and see everybody else," Abrego said.

White will eventually be buried right beside her husband. In the future, this will become a rare occurrence since future expansion plans call for veterans and their spouses to be buried in the same plot.

"What do I think about it though? I think they have to do it," White said.

Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery Manager Frank Newell told 3NEWS how the next 4,000 burials will be done by putting in pre-placed and stacked crypts in the ground.

"They are going to re-set double depth graves so that means you can fit two caskets in one grave space," Newell said.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said other cemeteries stack caskets as well.

"And the amount of population we have and the future use, I think, it is a great way to utilize space and put loved ones together that belong together," Scott said.

The county has a 10-year plan to handle the need to have more burial plots in the cemetery.

