Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning.
The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20 minutes, but not before the fire caused an oil spill.
Crews with HAZMAT were called out to keep the oil from spilling into the city's storm drains.
Leopard St. from North Port to Coke St. were closed off for a short period of time as crews worked to get everything under control for the city's safety.
Stay with 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
