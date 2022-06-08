Corpus Christi PD releases photos of vehicle that may have been involved in Dodd St. homicide

Surveillance photos released by the department show a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with rear paper plates and a dent on the passenger side fender.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have released photos of a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of a man on Dodd St.

Surveillance photos released by the department show a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with rear paper plates and a dent on the passenger side fender.

It was back on May 31 when officers were called for a shooting on the 4600 block of Dodd St. Officers found Ruben Trevino, 38, dead from gunshot wounds when they got to the scene.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupant(s), please call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

