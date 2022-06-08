x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Corpus Christi PD releases photos of vehicle that may have been involved in Dodd St. homicide

Surveillance photos released by the department show a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with rear paper plates and a dent on the passenger side fender.
Credit: Corpus Christi PD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have released photos of a vehicle that may have been involved in the murder of a man on Dodd St. 

Surveillance photos released by the department show a light-colored Infiniti Q50 with rear paper plates and a dent on the passenger side fender.

It was back on May 31 when officers were called for a shooting on the 4600 block of Dodd St. Officers found Ruben Trevino, 38, dead from gunshot wounds when they got to the scene. 

RELATED: Man found dead inside home on Dodd Dr. after police respond to shooting call

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupant(s), please call the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. 

Corpus Christi PD releases photos of vehicle that may have been involved in Dodd St. homicide

1 / 3
Corpus Christi PD
Corpus Christi police released three photos of a car they believe was involved in the homicide on Dodd St.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

More Videos

In Other News

Lawmakers wants to ban minors from 'family-friendly' drag shows