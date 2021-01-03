Corpus Christi residents honor fallen hero from the Gulf War

The Veterans Band joined a Corpus Christi family in remembering a local soldier that was killed in action.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War also known as ‘Operation Desert Storm’ and Sunday afternoon the Veterans Band joined a Corpus Christi family in remembering a local soldier that was killed in action.

U.S. Army Specialist Andy Alaniz was killed in the conflict back on February 27, 1991 just one day before the end of the war was declared.

Specialist Alaniz was a graduate of moody high school and was just 20 at the time of his death. Alaniz was killed in a friendly fire incident and was the only soldier from Corpus Christi killed during the Gulf War.

“Ever since Andy left us the community has been supportive with me,” said Alaniz’s mom, Teresa Alaniz. “Mr. Chavez he's a tremendous guy and everybody the American GI Forum they've been good to me. I have my sad moments, but it makes me proud that I have a lot of friends here.”

A memorial tree and plaque were dedicated to Specialist Alaniz several years ago to keep his memory alive; it’s located near the Garden Senior Center.

