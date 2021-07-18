Corpus Christi small business celebrates grand opening after starting business amid pandemic

Local business ‘Lemonade Stand Cosmetics’ celebrated the success of their grand opening after starting their business during the pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When life gives you lemons you make lemonade and that’s what small business owner, Rochelle Lowery did when she took the leap of faith to start a cosmetic line during the pandemic.

Now a year later, Lowery is celebrating the grand opening of 'Lemonade Stand Cosmetics.'

“From that I’ve been doing pop ups and everything and now I have a brick and mortar, so it’s been great seeing everyone support and the community,” said Lowery.

The locally owned cosmetic shop is located off South Staples street and features hand-crafted makeup products that are vegan and cruelty-free. The grand opening was full of customers old and new.

"We came out to make our own lip gloss and thought it was really cool and different that corpus offered this for us,” said Lowery.

Lowery says consistency is key and she is grateful for the support of those who in the Coastal Bend believing in shopping small business and shopping local.

"There is a lot of local community support in this city- it’s pretty awesome to be a part of this community,” said Lowery.

You can now shop ‘Lemonade Stand Cosmetics’ online and at their storefront 7 days a week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.