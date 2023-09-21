Corpus Christi Watergarden restoration in full swing following damage from 2017s Hurricane Harvey

The city gave an update on the restoration efforts Thursday. It has been 6 years since the attraction's electrical room and water pumps were flooded and damaged.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Water Garden Project is full steam ahead!

At a cost of $8 million, the iconic fountain next to the Art Museum is undergoing much-needed repairs and improvements after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey 6 years ago.

3NEWS visited the worksite on Thursday and observed the massive mounds of dirt and heavy equipment that has taken over, something bicycle group team 'Knight Riders' pass by twice a week during their evening ride.

Patricia Medina said she's eager to see the fountain flowing once again.

"Really nice to see that its finally under construction. It's a beautiful site to come out and sit with your family, take pictures. Really nice to see it's finally undergo, can't wait to see the finished product," she said.

The city released a progress report on the construction on Thursday, stating that the contractor had started installing the electrical and chemical building walls, testing waterlines, and fabricating the lid to the underground vault.

The watergarden has been a popular destination for years. Corpus Christi City Council members voted to give it an extreme makeover. The repairs will include waterproofing the vault and moving the electric room and chemical storage area above ground.

One of the more noticeable features will be an LED light system.

Construction is set to wrap in April of 2024.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!