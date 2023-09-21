Corpus Christi Watergarden restoration in full swing following damage from 2017s Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Water Garden Project is full steam ahead!
At a cost of $8 million, the iconic fountain next to the Art Museum is undergoing much-needed repairs and improvements after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey 6 years ago.
3NEWS visited the worksite on Thursday and observed the massive mounds of dirt and heavy equipment that has taken over, something bicycle group team 'Knight Riders' pass by twice a week during their evening ride.
Patricia Medina said she's eager to see the fountain flowing once again.
"Really nice to see that its finally under construction. It's a beautiful site to come out and sit with your family, take pictures. Really nice to see it's finally undergo, can't wait to see the finished product," she said.
The city released a progress report on the construction on Thursday, stating that the contractor had started installing the electrical and chemical building walls, testing waterlines, and fabricating the lid to the underground vault.
The watergarden has been a popular destination for years. Corpus Christi City Council members voted to give it an extreme makeover. The repairs will include waterproofing the vault and moving the electric room and chemical storage area above ground.
One of the more noticeable features will be an LED light system.
Construction is set to wrap in April of 2024.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.