Corpus Christi woman earns Yellow Star of Texas Award, youngest to be inducted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bright young Corpus Christi woman has become the youngest to be given the Yellow Rose of Texas Award on behalf of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Isabella Trevino was awarded the honor after her work in creating a safe space for students suffering from anxiety.

It all begun when Trevino was attending Veteran's Memorial High School and started experiencing panic attacks. She knew there needed to be a space for students to cope and have their alone time.

Trevino then reached out to school officials, and together, they brought Bella's Room to life at the school. It's a place to help students struggling with anxiety, panic attacks and other mental health issues.

"When this idea first started I did not think it would go very far," she said. "With all the support of the administrators, principal, Mr. Walker, Mrs. Richie, I am so shocked at what this has become and how they have turned it into this amazing project. Now we are an official non-profit."

Trevino is now the youngest person to be inducted as a Yellow Rose Award recipient. There are now plans in the works to get Bella's Room in schools throughout Texas.

