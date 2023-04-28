Birdiest Festival in America postpones community day, but fest still is happening

Saturday was supposed to bring $2 admission, but the recent rains have left limited parking at the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's postponed its Birdiest Festival in America Community Day, which was scheduled for Saturday.

The event was going to feature a petting zoo, a family-fun day and an artisan shopping market.

“Thursday’s extra inch of rain put us over the top for parking in our overflow grass field used for large events,” said Marketing Director MaryJane Crull said in a news release. “More is forecast Friday night, and possibly Saturday morning.”

The saturated grounds leave no extra parking.

The festival is still happening that day and this weekend, however, but at regular admission for both days: $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, college students and active military, and $5 for kids 3-12.

