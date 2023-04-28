Birdiest Festival in America postpones community day, but fest still is happening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center's postponed its Birdiest Festival in America Community Day, which was scheduled for Saturday.
The event was going to feature a petting zoo, a family-fun day and an artisan shopping market.
“Thursday’s extra inch of rain put us over the top for parking in our overflow grass field used for large events,” said Marketing Director MaryJane Crull said in a news release. “More is forecast Friday night, and possibly Saturday morning.”
The saturated grounds leave no extra parking.
The festival is still happening that day and this weekend, however, but at regular admission for both days: $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, college students and active military, and $5 for kids 3-12.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Crane used in Harbor Bridge Project catches fire, disrupts Corpus Christi Hooks game
- New technology helps police find, arrest man considered a 'public threat'
- Padre Island residents want reasoning for high appraisal values
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.