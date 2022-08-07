Direction to Success: Backpack give-a-way

On Saturday, July 16th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Opportunity Now will host their 2nd annual Backpacking Educational Opportunity at Bubba’s 33 in Corpus Christi.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opportunity Now, an XP Synergy Company will be handing out at least 750 backpacks filled with school supplies. The event is free to the public and all are welcome. It’s being offered because Opportunity Now focuses on helping individuals to obtain and maintain self-sufficiency.

Their mission is to empower individuals to achieve their highest potential by providing resources for personal, social, and professional growth. Opportunity Now provides services to students with disabilities within the Corpus Christi Independent School District, Robstown ISD and Gregory Portland ISD.

The group believes all students deserve to enjoy a future filled with success, and it’s their job to prepare and place them on the positive path they deserve to experience and achieve great things. We teach children a range of skills, including self-sufficiency, work readiness, and more! In addition to the free backpacks and school supplies there will have several partners onsite including the Coastal Compass Mobile Center, that can help you sign up for school on the spot. Additional partners will be offering food, face painting, information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.