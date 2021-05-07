Increased patrolling begins to stop people from interacting with the dolphin on Padre Island

There are hefty finds for people found feeding or trying to touch the animal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Biologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network are growing increasingly concerned about the public interest in a dolphin on Padre Island.

In response to continued incidents of inappropriate and illegal interactions with the dolphin, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with NOAA personnel, plan to increase patrols of the area to try to stop people from interacting with the dolphin.

This includes people found feeding or trying to touch the animal.

According to Allison Garrett, spokesperson with NOAA -- the fines can be higher than $100,000 if federal action are taken.

"The goal is not writing tickets and citing people," Garrett said. "We'd really rather them not get in trouble and really understand why this is so important because it's the right thing to do for the animal and for their own safety."

NOAA recommends maintaining a minimum of 50 yards of separation between people and dolphins and refraining from interacting with the animals in any way.

