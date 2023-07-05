Driscoll ISD, one of three districts raising the bar on safety protocols

"I allotted $90,000 for each school district," said Nueces County Commissioner Robert Hernandez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll ISD is receiving $90,000 in federal funds to go towards school safety measures.

The district has already installed ring cameras on the outside of classrooms. However, they feel there are more safety provisions that must be made.

Driscoll ISD Superintendent, Cynthia Garcia spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're a very small district, pre-k through 8 and only about 300 kiddos. So sometimes we get forgotten."

Like many rural districts, Driscoll ISD has limited resources. "We don't have big industry in our community," she said. "So, the fact that the county has stepped in and supported us in this initiative has been for us."

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, the district has sought out advice from local law enforcement. "Parents were scared, teachers were scared, and students were scared," Garcia said.

Driscoll is a one campus school district. Garcia explained the areas of the school that could use improvement.

"Additional bullet-resistant film on a couple of windows, doors, that we did not previously have it on," she said. "In case of an issue where we needed to evacuate off-site, that we have some gates that we can be able to do that through the football field."

Other enhancements include keyless entry for the gymnasium.

Precinct 1 Nueces County Commissioner, Robert Hernandez told 3NEWS, "That's what we're here for," he said. "We're here for the community. We're here especially for the children."

Hernandez said Driscoll ISD is one of three rural districts who are receiving ARPA funding for school safety. The others being Agua Dulce and Banquete ISD.

"I allotted $90,000 for each school district. So, they could have enough money to do what it takes to do security for the schools to keep the children safe." Hernandez explained.

One stipulation with the allotted money is that construction for any improvements must be completed by December 2026.

Garcia said, "Big shoutout to commissioner Hernandez and the rest of the county and the judge. That is something that has been very beneficial to us."

