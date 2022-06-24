Driver that caused accident that killed Ray High School students while street-racing arrested

The driver of the other car, a blue Mustang, also has a warrant out for his arrest for racing on a highway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The person that was driving the car that crashed into a pole, killing two Ray High School students, has been arrested, officials said.

Officials said an investigation confirmed the crash happened while two cars were street racing.

Hector Martinez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22 by Corpus Christi officers. He is being charged with racing on a highway with a $30,000 bond.

The driver of the other car, a blue Mustang, also has a warrant out for his arrest for racing on a highway. Juan Cortez, 18, is still being sought by police.

The crash happened at E. Port Avenue and W. Broadway St. as the students were leaving a Ray High School graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center on May 31.

Police said the driver of the car lost control while driving down Port Ave. There were four students in the car. Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18, we killed and two others were hospitalized.

Cortez, the driver of the Mustang, stayed at the scene and was interview by investigators.

